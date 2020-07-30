Donna McCain

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Donna L. McCain, 76, Appling, Ga., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.

She died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, Ga.

COLERIDGE — Services for Gary Frerichs of Elkhorn, formerly of Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate with burial in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Donna L. McCain, 76, Appling, Ga., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

Margaret Schellpeper

STANTON — Services for Margaret Schellpeper, 102, Norfolk, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. She died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

WISNER — Memorial services for Maury A. Spence, 78, rural Stanton, will be at a later date under the direction of Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.

Darlene Lackas

WAUSA — Services for Darlene Lackas, 92, Valley, formerly of Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Brookestone Meadows in Elkhorn.

NORFOLK — Services for Donna L. McCain, 76, Appling, Ga., formerly of Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, Ga.

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Wanda J. Glaze, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Doug Shelton will officiate.

COLERIDGE — Services for Gary Frerichs of Elkhorn, formerly of Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. He died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Richard Cruise, 78, Norfolk, will be 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at The “O” Lounge event room, 1106 Riverside Blvd., in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

