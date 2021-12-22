You have permission to edit this article.
Donna Maly

VERDIGRE — Services for Donna Maly, 98, of Verdigre will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre with a 7 p.m. wake.

Donna Maly died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

In other news

Irene Wortmann

HARTINGTON — Services for Irene M. Wortmann, 98, of Hartington will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Howard Hughes

COLUMBUS — Services for Howard J. Hughes,90, of Columbus will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus.

Jewell Deichmann

CENTRAL CITY — Services for Jewell L. (Hughes) Deichmann, 91, of Central City will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the Community Bible Church in Central City with the Rev. Dale Janzen officiating. Burial will be held in the Central City Cemetery.

Eugene Carstens

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Eugene A. Carstens, 81, of Norfolk will be held at a later date.

Robert Gerken

WAYNE — Services for Robert L. Gerken, 73, of rural Wakefield are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Pamela Halsey

PIERCE — Services for Pamela J. Halsey, 64, of Pierce will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.

Norma Murray

NORFOLK — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and sister, Norma J. Murray, from complications due to Alzheimer’s.

Rosella Braun

CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Rosella M. Braun, 84, of Cedar Rapids will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz and Ralph Steffensmeier officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Cedar Rapids.

Willis Mundorf

NORFOLK — Services for Willis A. “Willie” Mundorf, 90, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Deacon Ted Coler will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

