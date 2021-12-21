VERDIGRE — Services for Donna Maly, 98, of Verdigre are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre.
Donna Maly died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
NORFOLK — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and sister, Norma J. Murray, from complications due to Alzheimer’s.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Pamela J. Halsey, 64, of Pierce will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce with the Rev. Gordon Bruce officiating.
HARTINGTON — Services for Irene M. Wortmann, 98, of Hartington are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
EWING — Services for Frances Anson, 68, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Ewing.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for the Rev. Georg Williams, 71, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Lutheran Cemetery northwest of Ainsworth.
Services for Carole Steffen, 86, of Sioux City, Iowa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, First Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Burial will be in the Remsen City Cemetery in Remsen, Iowa.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna M. James, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Robert Green, 77, of Oakdale will be held at a later date. Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
