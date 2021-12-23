VERDIGRE — Services for Donna Maly, 98, of Verdigre will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre with the Rev. Kizito Okhuoya officiating. Burial will be in the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Verdigre.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre with a 7 p.m. wake.
1923-2021
Donna Mae Maly was born Aug. 19, 1923, to Harry and Blanche (Lloyd) Berger at home on a farm north of Winnetoon. She passed away at Alpine Village at the age of 98 years and four months on Dec. 21, 2021.
She attended “The Boggs” country school, two years of high school at Winnetoon, and graduated from Verdigre High School in May 1940.
Donna married Vac Maly at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre on Jan. 21, 1941. They celebrated over 66 years of marriage before her husband passed away on June 7, 2007. They lived their entire life on a farm west of Verdigre. They were blessed with three children, twins Kenneth James and Kathryn Jean on July 15, 1943, and son James Ray on Jan. 28, 1959.
Donna enjoyed working outside and quickly learned to help with the field work and milking cows. She was a great cook and baker, never refused to bake for others, and was fondly known as “cookie grandma.”
Donna began working as a CNA at Alpine Village Nursing Home the first day that they opened their doors in 1972. She continued working nights for 36 years until having open heart surgery in 2008. During this time, Donna also enjoyed training others as well as assisting several that were homebound. Being the caregiver that she was, she continued at Alpine as a “feeder” until the age of 94, when she suffered a fractured hip. To Donna it was more than just a job, as she truly cared for the residents, and staff that became her second family.
Donna was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, the Altar Society, Senior Citizens, Faithful Friends, The No Name Card Club and Red Hatters. Her greatest joy and love was her family. Donna found happiness in everyday things, had a strong faith, and was always thankful for her many blessings. Her favorite quote was “This too shall pass.”
Donna is survived by and will be greatly missed by her loving family, Kenny (Marlene) Maly of Grand Island, Kathy (Larry) Masat of Verdigre and James Maly of Bennington; grandchildren Jacqueline (David) Holland, Jason (Molly) Masat, Kevin Maly, Trenton Maly, Kinsey Greene and Tanner Maly; and great-grandchildren Cassondra and Kendall Holland, Crizma and Skylar Maly, Madisyn and Adeline Maly and Bess and Maura Masat.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vac F. Maly; sister Marjorie Woodhead; brother Jack Berger; and grandson Lance Jason Masat.