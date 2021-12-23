You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donna Maly

Donna Maly

VERDIGRE — Services for Donna Maly, 98, of Verdigre will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre with the Rev. Kizito Okhuoya officiating. Burial will be in the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Verdigre.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre with a 7 p.m. wake.

1923-2021

Donna Mae Maly was born Aug. 19, 1923, to Harry and Blanche (Lloyd) Berger at home on a farm north of Winnetoon. She passed away at Alpine Village at the age of 98 years and four months on Dec. 21, 2021.

She attended “The Boggs” country school, two years of high school at Winnetoon, and graduated from Verdigre High School in May 1940.

Donna married Vac Maly at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre on Jan. 21, 1941. They celebrated over 66 years of marriage before her husband passed away on June 7, 2007. They lived their entire life on a farm west of Verdigre. They were blessed with three children, twins Kenneth James and Kathryn Jean on July 15, 1943, and son James Ray on Jan. 28, 1959.

Donna enjoyed working outside and quickly learned to help with the field work and milking cows. She was a great cook and baker, never refused to bake for others, and was fondly known as “cookie grandma.”

Donna began working as a CNA at Alpine Village Nursing Home the first day that they opened their doors in 1972. She continued working nights for 36 years until having open heart surgery in 2008. During this time, Donna also enjoyed training others as well as assisting several that were homebound. Being the caregiver that she was, she continued at Alpine as a “feeder” until the age of 94, when she suffered a fractured hip. To Donna it was more than just a job, as she truly cared for the residents, and staff that became her second family.

Donna was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, the Altar Society, Senior Citizens, Faithful Friends, The No Name Card Club and Red Hatters. Her greatest joy and love was her family. Donna found happiness in everyday things, had a strong faith, and was always thankful for her many blessings. Her favorite quote was “This too shall pass.”

Donna is survived by and will be greatly missed by her loving family, Kenny (Marlene) Maly of Grand Island, Kathy (Larry) Masat of Verdigre and James Maly of Bennington; grandchildren Jacqueline (David) Holland, Jason (Molly) Masat, Kevin Maly, Trenton Maly, Kinsey Greene and Tanner Maly; and great-grandchildren Cassondra and Kendall Holland, Crizma and Skylar Maly, Madisyn and Adeline Maly and Bess and Maura Masat.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vac F. Maly; sister Marjorie Woodhead; brother Jack Berger; and grandson Lance Jason Masat.

Tags

In other news

Marie Hansen

Marie Hansen

ATKINSON — Services for Marie E. Hansen, 91, of Atkinson will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Donna Maly

Donna Maly

VERDIGRE — Services for Donna Maly, 98, of Verdigre will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.

Patricia Starman

Patricia Starman

ELGIN — Services for Patricia L. “Pat” Starman, 89, of Elgin will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with burial to follow in the parish cemetery.

Earleen Strong

Earleen Strong

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Earleen Strong, 67, of Chambers will be at a later date. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Lenice Frank

Lenice Frank

STANTON — Private family services for Lenice M. Frank, 96, of Stanton will be held at the Home for Funerals, Stanton.

Sharron Arens

Sharron Arens

CROFTON — Services for Sharron T. Arens, 81, of Madison, formerly of Crofton, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes

COLUMBUS — Services for Howard J. Hughes,90, of Columbus will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus.

Audrey Sueper

Audrey Sueper

ALBION — Services for Audrey M. Sueper, 76, of Albion will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with Father Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery in St. Bernard.

Scott Dvorak

Scott Dvorak

PIERCE — Services for Scott Dvorak, 58, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara