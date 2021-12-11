VERDIGRE — Services for Donna Mae Haverkamp, 87, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.
1934-2021
Donna Mae died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre, surrounded by her family.
Donna Mae Haverkamp, daughter of Harold and Mabel (Stanek) Diez, was born March 6, 1934, at Verdigre. She attended Stony Butte rural school and Verdigre High School.
After graduation, Donna Mae attended Wayne Teacher’s College to obtain her teaching certificate. She taught at Stony Butte school for four years and Sukup rural school for one year.
On June 23, 1955, Donna Mae was united in marriage to Norman “Ted” Haverkamp at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. They were blessed with six children: Theresa, Mary, Kathryn, Claire, Marcia and Steven.
Donna Mae and Ted lived in the Creighton area after their marriage before moving to a farm west of Verdigre. Donna Mae was a farm wife who was involved in the different aspects of farm life and a homemaker. In 1978, they moved to Donna Mae’s family farm to help support her father. Even though they moved into Verdigre in 2000, they were still active on the farm.
Donna Mae was a fabulous cook and baker. She always made sure to have extras to share with others, whether it was sending food home with the family at the end of a visit or taking a tray of kolaches to a friend, old or new.
Donna Mae was never happier than when having her family at home. They were the joy of her life. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always sure to have a special treat for them when getting together.
Donna Mae’s competitive edge came out for those that gathered to play a game of dominoes, Fast Track, pitch or cribbage. For fun, she and Ted traveled the area square dancing with friends. Donna Mae also enjoyed the many bus trips that they took throughout the U.S.
Donna Mae was selfless, continually thinking of others and ways that she could help another person. Her faith as a servant of God was a guiding light throughout her life. She was a faithful member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. She was active in the altar society, Catholic Daughters of America and volunteered within many different capacities of the church.
She was a charter member of Helping Hands Social Club which began in 1956. Donna Mae was an American Legion Auxiliary member, serving in various positions for almost 60 years. She was also a project leader for the Lucky Lads and Lassies 4-H Club and a member of the Ladies Red Hatter’s Society.
Donna Mae is survived by her spouse, Ted; children Theresa (Bruce) Bartos of Hastings, Mary (Larry) Howard of West Point, Kathryn (Tony) Dawson of Fremont, Marcia (Paul) Kaup of Arlington and Steven (Cheri) Haverkamp of Bloomfield; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law Phil Haverkamp, Paul (Marge) Haverkamp, and Bill Haverkamp; sister-in-law Mary Clare Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Claire; parents Harold and Mabel Diez; and in-laws Hobart and Thelma Haverkamp.