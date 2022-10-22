 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR A PORTION OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA...

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red
Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Boone,
Madison and Platte counties.

* Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 24 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any
activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not
advisable.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Donna Mae Flom

Donna Mae Flom

HARTINGTON — Services for Donna Mae Flom, 92, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington and will continue on Tuesday at the church an hour prior to services.

Donna Mae Flom died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

1930-2022

Donna Mae was born on May 14, 1930, in Hartington to Ernest Anton and Alice Esther (Lentz) Brodersen. She attended Rock Hill country school until the eighth grade and graduated from Hartington High School in 1947. She attended Wayne State College and taught country school for several years.

Donna Mae married Harold Cornelius Flom on May 25, 1952, in Coleridge. She followed Harold through his service in the Army in Alaska. It was here that their first child, Susan, was born. Two more children were born, Sharol and Kirk.

Harold and Donna moved to the Coleridge area in 1954, where they lived and farmed until Harold’s death on Feb. 16, 1985. In 1986 Donna moved to Hartington. In July 2021, Donna moved to Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Donna belonged to Trinity Lutheran Church and was a volunteer at the Senior Center and at Head Start. Donna quilted and made many quilts over the years for her family members. Her grandchildren always will remember her lime Jell-O with pears and having ice cream, caramel corn and those wonderful roasts she made. They also will remember her “Donna face” ha.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Susan Wilson of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; granddaughter Shanna (Jarvis) Horn of Blue Springs, Mo.; grandson David (Megan) Wilson of Jesup, Ga; seven grandchildren; three great-great-granddaughters; four siblings, Barb Schindler of Sioux City, Roger (Pat) Brodersen of Hartington, Judy (Greg) Dirckx of Cannon Falls, Minn., and Bob (Jean) Brodersen of South Sioux City.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Alice Brodersen; spouse Harold; daughter Sharol Flom; son Kirk Flom; a brother, Allen (Wilma) Brodersen; and brother-in-law William Schindler.

Pallbearers will be Xander Wilson, Aaron Cordell, Elijah Horn, Brielle Horn, Corey Brodersen, Justin Brodersen and Kevin Schindler. Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter Wilson, Joshua Cordell, Kyler Wilson and Arthur Wilson.

Burial will follow a luncheon.

Tags

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

