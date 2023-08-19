Donna Mackel

ELGIN — Donna M. Mackel, 85, Elgin, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Revs. Joeseph Sund and Ross Burkhalter will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
1938-2023
Donna Mae Mackel, daughter of James Frank and Vonda Florine (Serr) Mlnarik, was born Feb. 7, 1938, at Ewing. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Church in Ewing and received her education at Ewing Public School. After graduating, she worked as a typesetter for the Norfolk Daily News and then was employed by the Antelope County Treasurer’s office in Neligh.
On June 13, 1959, Donna married Donald LeRoy Mackel at St. Peter’s Church in Ewing. The couple made their home in Elgin, where they were blessed with four children: Steven, Terry, Angela and Tina. Donna was a homemaker and stay-at-home mother until beginning a part-time job as a typesetter and office assistant at the Elgin Review in August 1971. She continued working there until her retirement in 2007.
Donna was a member of St. Boniface Church, St. Boniface Altar Society, St. Boniface Choir and played for Saturday evening Mass for many years. She was involved in the Elgin Community Club, the Red Hatters and the planning committee for Elgin’s Centennial Celebration in 1989. She was instrumental in organizing many dinner theater shows and variety shows in Elgin over the years.
She loved baking bread, pies and especially donuts for her grandkids, camping, hosting parties and family gatherings and the occasional enjoyment of some Tequila Rose. She had an open-door policy, always welcoming her children’s friends and hosted six foreign exchange students.
She is survived by her spouse, Don of Elgin; four children, Steven Mackel of Lincoln, Terry (Lori) Mackel of Savage, Minn., Angela (Dave) Koziol of Lincoln, Tina (Chris) Queen of Malcolm; seven grandchildren: Erica (AJ) Groebner of Fergus Falls, Minn., Kelsie Mackel of Lincoln, Allyson (Matthew) Curliss of Boerne, Texas, Ciera (Tim) Amling of Cape Coral, Fla., Kyler Mackel of Loveland, Colo., Greyson Queen of Malcolm; Tessa Queen of Malcolm; six great-grandchildren; three siblings: Dorla Schroeder of Norfolk, Karen (Jim) Mackel of Norfolk and Larry (Marilyn) Mlnarik of Monkey Island, Okla.; brothers and sisters-in-law: Lyle (Betty) Mackel of Neligh, Eugene Mackel of Atkins, Iowa, James (Karen) Mackel of Norfolk and Sharon Lilii of Elgin; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws John and Agnes Mackel; brothers-in-law: Dwight Schroeder, Nifo Lilii and Julius Turner; and sisters-in-law: Gerry Mackel and Bonnie Turner.
