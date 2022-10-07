PIERCE — Memorial service for Donna M. Koerting, 85, of Norfolk will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.
Donna Koerting died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk.
1937-2022
Donna was born on Aug. 1, 1937, in rural Pierce to Charles and Luella (Feddern) Synovec. Donna attended country district school in rural Pierce while growing up and then graduated from Pierce High School in 1955.
Donna married Lloyd Koerting on Aug. 4, 1955, at the Lutheran church in Seward. After marriage, the couple lived in Seward, then Milford, before returning to Pierce, where they lived on the family farm.
Donna worked for Montgomery Ward in Norfolk in the hardware department. She later worked for Goodyear in Norfolk for 20 years, retiring in 1999. Donna and Lloyd moved to Norfolk in 2001.
Donna enjoyed cooking, collecting jewelry and cookbooks, and raising her pet cats.
Survivors include her spouse of 67 years, Lloyd Koerting of Norfolk; children Terry Koerting of Norfolk and Gayla Koerting of Norfolk; grandson Luke (Cassie) Koerting of Pierce; two great-grandsons; brothers Wayne (Diane) Synovec of Norfolk and Mike Synovec of Norfolk.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Luella, and her brother, Arlen “Chuck” Synovec.
