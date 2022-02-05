CLEARWATER — Services for Donna Knapp, 87, Clearwater, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, at United Methodist Church in Neligh, with the Rev. Bruce Phillips officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in the Clearwater Cemetery. Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Donna Knapp died on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
1934-2022
Donna Fae Knapp was born on Sept. 13, 1934, at Orchard to Frederick and Velva (Butterfield) Ickler. Growing up as one of 13 children, Donna was taught the value of hard work, a smile and enjoying your family. These characteristics were some that she modeled daily. Donna was working at Wanek Drug when she met James Knapp. On June 20, 1954, they were united in marriage in Neligh at the United Methodist Church. They eventually made their home outside of Clearwater where they farmed and raised their three children. She continued to work at different places through the years such as JC Penney in Neligh, school cook, Casey’s and helped cater with the L-bar-B Steakhouse in Clearwater. She enjoyed her flower gardens, ceramics, bowling, dancing, touring local wineries and taking trips to Branson. She especially enjoyed trips with her sisters, as well as family gatherings and holidays.
Donna was a member of the United Methodist Church, Red Hat Society and Samba Card Club.
She is survived by her children: Joel and Deb Knapp of Shelby; Alan and Sandy Knapp of Niobrara, and Lori Knapp of Clearwater; and her special friend Chuck Thramer;14 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; brothers Gerald, Russell and Dale, sisters Dixie, Alice, Raedean, Marcelene, Violet, Ione, Dorothy, Betty and Delores.
