 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donna Knapp

Donna Knapp

Donna Knapp

 Courtesy

CLEARWATER — Services for Donna Knapp, 87, Clearwater, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, at United Methodist Church in Neligh, with the Rev. Bruce Phillips officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in the Clearwater Cemetery. Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Donna Knapp died on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

1934-2022

Donna Fae Knapp was born on Sept. 13, 1934, at Orchard to Frederick and Velva (Butterfield) Ickler. Growing up as one of 13 children, Donna was taught the value of hard work, a smile and enjoying your family. These characteristics were some that she modeled daily. Donna was working at Wanek Drug when she met James Knapp. On June 20, 1954, they were united in marriage in Neligh at the United Methodist Church. They eventually made their home outside of Clearwater where they farmed and raised their three children. She continued to work at different places through the years such as JC Penney in Neligh, school cook, Casey’s and helped cater with the L-bar-B Steakhouse in Clearwater. She enjoyed her flower gardens, ceramics, bowling, dancing, touring local wineries and taking trips to Branson. She especially enjoyed trips with her sisters, as well as family gatherings and holidays.

Donna was a member of the United Methodist Church, Red Hat Society and Samba Card Club.

She is survived by her children: Joel and Deb Knapp of Shelby; Alan and Sandy Knapp of Niobrara, and Lori Knapp of Clearwater; and her special friend Chuck Thramer;14 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; brothers Gerald, Russell and Dale, sisters Dixie, Alice, Raedean, Marcelene, Violet, Ione, Dorothy, Betty and Delores.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.

Tags

In other news

Robert Sherry

Robert Sherry

WAYNE — Services for Robert “Bob” Sherry, 85, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Robert Sherry died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center.

Joseph and Betty Quinn

Joseph and Betty Quinn

STANTON — Memorial services for Joseph E. and Betty A. Quinn will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Home for Funerals–Stanton is in charge…

Candace Clausen

Candace Clausen

PIERCE — Services for Candace E. Clausen, 15, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Lyle Eberhardt

Lyle Eberhardt

NORFOLK — Services for Lyle E. Eberhardt, 94, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors conducted by American Legi…

Virginia Kinney

Virginia Kinney

NORFOLK — Services for Virginia M. Kinney, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Virginia Kinney died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Jerome Miller

Jerome Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Jerome “Jerry” Miller, 73, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jerome Miller died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Jay Alder

Jay Alder

O’NEILL — Services for Jay Alder, 63, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. The Rev. Jim Loutzenhiser will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93. Burial will follow in the Dorsey Cemetery northeas…

Patricia Schmitz

Patricia Schmitz

LYNCH — Memorial services for Patricia “Pat” Schmitz, 68, Lynch, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Lynch Community Hall. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate.

Janice Teadtke

Janice Teadtke

NIOBRARA — Public visitation for Janice Teadtke, 83, Niobrara, will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara