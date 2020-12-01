NORFOLK — Memorial services for Donna Kern, 61, will be at a later date.
She died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
NELIGH — Services for JoAnn R. Kilpatrick, 91, Neligh, will be held at a later date. Burial will be in West Willowdale Cemetery.
STANTON — Memorial services for Thomas C. Barth, 66, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
CROFTON — Services for Alice L. Hegge, 79, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. She died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton due to COVID-19 complications.
ATKINSON — Services for Johanna E. Faler, 79, Hagerstown, Md., will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Atkinson.
BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Wilbur Grimm, 87, Bloomfield, will be Thursday, Dec. 3, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 2 p.m. at Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided…
NORFOLK — Services for Donald G. Volk, 91, Battle Creek, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Battle Creek.
WISNER — Services for Lois A. Johnson, 94, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
CREIGHTON — Services for Esther Krepel, 87, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital.
ORCHARD — Private services for Bud Godel, 86, Orchard, will be Friday, Dec. 4, followed by a public graveside service at noon at Hope-Enterprise Cemetery near Orchard. Steve Randolph will officiate.
