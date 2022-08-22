AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Donna L. Keim, 90, Ainsworth, will be at a later date.
Donna Keim died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.
Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of the arrangements.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Donna L. Keim, 90, Ainsworth, will be at a later date.
Donna Keim died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.
Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of the arrangements.
ALBION — Services for Sandra F. Orender, 70, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Immanuel-Zion (South Branch) Church rural Albion, with vicar Elizabeth Goehring officiating. Burial will be in South Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Levander Fune…
NORFOLK — Service for Tammie J. Wiegand, 53, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, also at Stonacek Funeral Chapel.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dennis R. Podliska, 82, and Ramona K. Podliska, 80, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk and Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Monday Aug. 22, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Leanne Masters will officiate with burial in Iowa Valley Cemeter…
NORFOLK — Services for Roger C. Beard, 61, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Roger Beard died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in a traffic accident while providing assistance to another vehicle north of Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for Martha “Rose” Sellen, 78, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Allbery Cemetery, rural Norfolk. Visitation will be from 2 to 4…
NIOBRARA — Services for Hazella May, 94, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Hazella May died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
NORFOLK — Services for Alice M. Radenz, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Alice Radenz died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
CROFTON — Services for James D. Sage, 72, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. James Sage died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Bloomfield.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.