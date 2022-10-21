NORFOLK — Services for Donna M. Johnson, 89, of Norfolk, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate.
Visitation will be Saturday at the church 9:30-10 a.m. for family, and 10-11 a.m. for friends
Cremation will take place at a later and her remains will be laid to rest beside her spouse at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
Donna Johnson died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
1933-2022
Donna Maureen Roth was born June 15, 1933, in Pender to Clarence T. and Emily Young Roth. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. She graduated from high school in Lyons, then married Warren Stuckenschmidt, and they had four children. She later married Harold Lloyd Johnson and they moved to Butte. She had two more children there. They later moved to Norfolk, and she lived there until the present.
Donna was definitely an extrovert. Her hobbies always centered around people, and she was unhappy when she was alone. She loved her family dearly and treasured her many friends. She liked playing cards, going to coffees with her friends, meeting with the Red Hat club, and talking on the phone. Wherever she lived, she always insisted on attending the Lutheran church, and was a member of Our Savior.
Survivors include her children, Sherrie Dawson of Spencer, Janet Stuckenschmidt Fields of Gretna, Patty Williamson of Butte, Natalie Johnson Peterson of Omaha and Casey Johnson of Denver; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Emily Roth; her spouse, Harold Johnson (2003); grandson Scott Dawson (2004); great-granddaughter Jacy Kaup (2006); grandson Chad Poppe (2007); great-grandson Grant Johnson (2014); son-in-law Bill Dawson (2016); and daughter Peggy Poppe (2022).
