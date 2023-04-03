 Skip to main content
Donna Jochum

NORFOLK — Services for Donna J. Jochum, 85, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Donna Jochum died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

Merle Loecker

HARTINGTON — Merle H. Loecker, 81, Hartington, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Stanley Libolt

SPRINGVIEW — Services for Stanley L. Libolt, 88, Burton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday April 7, at the Keya Paha High School gymnasium in Springview. Burial with military honors will be in Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.

Darrell Dawson

MADISON — Memorial services for Darrell N. Dawson, 77, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Thomas McCarthy

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas P. McCarthy, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Thomas McCarthy died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at The Homestead in Norfolk.

Geraldine Bruhn

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Geraldine Bruhn, 96, Norfolk, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Calvin Kapels will officiate, with inurnment in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum in Norfolk.

Rick Daniel

STANTON — Services for Rick G. Daniel, 62, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Rick Daniel died Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Stanton.

Wallace West

NORFOLK — Wallace “Ed” West, 83, Hoskins, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Wayne Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne.

Kathryn Uhing

BOW VALLEY — Kathryn S. (Mrs. Mike) Uhing, 66, Hartington, unexpectedly died from a sudden illness on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

