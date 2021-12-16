You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donna James

NORFOLK — Services for Donna M. James, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Donna James died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at The Meadows.

In other news

Luella Bose

Luella Bose

CONCORD — Services for Luella F.D. Bose, 101, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Concord. The Rev. William Bertrand will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Dick Adams

Dick Adams

NORFOLK — Services for Dick R. Adams, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Dick Adams died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Michael Kethcart

Michael Kethcart

STANTON — Services for Michael W. “Mike” Kethcart, 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be at the Stanton Cemetery.

Dick Adams

Dick Adams

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dick R. Adams, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be condu…

Delores Deck

Delores Deck

HOSKINS — Services for Delores M. “Dee” Deck, 89, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Erwin Michaelsen

Erwin Michaelsen

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Erwin L. Michaelsen, 99, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Arlene Gnirk

Arlene Gnirk

NORFOLK — Services for Arlene M. Gnirk, 86, Lincoln, formerly of Hoskins, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Norma Jean Stueve

Norma Jean Stueve

WISNER — Memorial services for Norma Jean Stueve 89, formerly of Wisner, will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate.

Gaye Smith

Gaye Smith

BRUNSWICK — Memorial services for Gaye Smith, 75, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Congregational United Church of Christ in Brunswick. The Rev. Scott Foster will officiate with private burial at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara