NORFOLK — Services for Donna M. James, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Donna James died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at The Meadows.
CONCORD — Services for Luella F.D. Bose, 101, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Concord. The Rev. William Bertrand will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Dick R. Adams, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Dick Adams died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
STANTON — Services for Michael W. “Mike” Kethcart, 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be at the Stanton Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dick R. Adams, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be condu…
HOSKINS — Services for Delores M. “Dee” Deck, 89, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Erwin L. Michaelsen, 99, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Arlene M. Gnirk, 86, Lincoln, formerly of Hoskins, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
WISNER — Memorial services for Norma Jean Stueve 89, formerly of Wisner, will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate.
BRUNSWICK — Memorial services for Gaye Smith, 75, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Congregational United Church of Christ in Brunswick. The Rev. Scott Foster will officiate with private burial at a later date.