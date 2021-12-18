You have permission to edit this article.
Donna James

NORFOLK — Services for Donna M. James, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Memorials may be directed to the Lions Eye Bank of Nebraska or the Norfolk Art Center.

1929-2021

Services will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Mrs. James passed away peacefully on Dec. 15, 2021, at the Meadows in Norfolk.

Donna was born on July 7, 1929, in Norfolk, the daughter of Jim and Della (Blank) Gilland. She was raised in Orchard and Madison and graduated from Madison High School.

After her graduation, Donna worked at the telephone company and the Madison Star Mail.

Donna met the love of her life at a dance, and on Feb. 15, 1953, Donna married Dr. Jack Q. James at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The couple made their home in Tilden, where Dr. James practiced until 1961, when they purchased an optometric practice in Norfolk.

Donna was a past president of the Nebraska Optometric Women’s Auxiliary and was also involved in P.E.O., Questers, Sewing Club, bridge, Dinner Dance and Wine & Food. She worked for many years part time at the James, Hybl & Walker Eye Clinic.

The highlight in life for her, and her greatest joy, was raising and loving her four children, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To her family and all who crossed paths with Donna, she left an impact of positivity, strength and profound love.

She and Jack enjoyed many summers at their lake home at Lewis & Clark Lake, boating and spending time with family and very dear friends. They also took many trips to Europe, Mexico and other destinations with their friends and created countless memories.

Donna is survived by her children and their spouses, Scott and Mary (Babl) James of West Point, Jim and Dr. Elizabeth (Sekul) James of Augusta, Ga., Julie and Mark Forster of Omaha and Suzanne and Mike Brudigan of Sioux Falls, S.D.; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her spouse and parents.

A sincere and heartfelt thank you to The Meadows and to her dear friend and caregiver, Marianna Sixtos. We will be forever grateful for your compassion and care. She will be dearly missed.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

