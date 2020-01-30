Donna Ewing

WAYNE — Services for Donna L. Ewing, 74, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her home in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Richard F. “Dick” Tegeler, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Stephen Lund will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be cond…
NORFOLK — Services for Kathryn Y. (Andersen) Skovsende, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Homestead of Norfolk Assisted Living.
WAUSA — Services for Carla Shearon, 65, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Golgotha Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
NORFOLK — Services for Dwala J. Oak, 87, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Brockhaus-Hower-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate. Private burial will follow.
STANTON — Services for Charles A. Reikofski, 76, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. The Rev. William Engebretsen of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside will officiate.
PIERCE — Services for Allen J. “Al” Risinger, 43, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Ryan Mazer will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Robert F. “Bob” Green, 81, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln.
Services for Eileen C. (Kaufman) Johnson, 92, Basehor, Kan., formerly of Newman Grove, were Thursday at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Basehor. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Axtell.
