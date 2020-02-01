Donna Ewing

WAYNE — Services for Donna L. Ewing, 74, Wayne, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne with a parish rosary being recited at 9 a.m. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Monday in Salem Lutheran Cemetery Plumer Settlement in Glenwood, Iowa.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday with the family present at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
She died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her home in Wayne.
Memorials may be directed to the Providence Medical Center Foundation, St. Mary’s Elementary School and the Ewing Scholarship Fund at Wayne State College.
Memorials may be directed to St. Mary’s Elementary School, the Ewing Scholarship Fund at Wayne State College or the Providence Medical Center Foundation
1945-2020
Donna Lynn (Getscher) Ewing was born Nov. 2, 1945, to Dr. P.E. and Naomi (Harti) Getscher in Durham, N.C. After graduating from Pius X High School in Lincoln, she graduated from John F. Kennedy College and completed master’s work at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
She taught elementary school in Lincoln and Zion, Ill., before marrying David Plumer Ewing in 1971. Donna and David moved to Wayne in 1976.
Donna was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She helped lead the children’s CCD program, participated on the parish council, was a member of the St. Mary’s elementary school board of education and served as an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist (EME).
Donna taught as a substitute teacher at schools throughout Northeast Nebraska before joining the counseling and advising center at Wayne State College.
Donna was an exceptionally strong woman, emotionally and spiritually. She never hesitated to reach out to those around her to share her strengths. She was a trusted friend and confidant to all.
Donna was preceded in death by her father and mother.
She is survived by her spouse, David; her daughters, Lisa, Mary and Kristin; a son-in-law, Brent; her granddaughter, Sabrina; her sisters, Cheryl Frizzell and Dianne Ely; her in-laws, Marion and Patricia Arneson; and many nieces, nephews and relatives.