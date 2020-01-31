Donna Ewing

WAYNE — Services for Donna L. Ewing, 74, Wayne, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne with a parish rosary being recited at 9 a.m. Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery Plumer Settlement in Glenwood, Iowa.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday with the family present at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
She died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her home in Wayne.
Memorials may be directed to the Providence Medical Center Foundation, St. Mary’s Elementary School and the Ewing Scholarship Fund at Wayne State College.