Donna Edwards

WAYNE — Services for Donna Edwards, 73, of Winside are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

She died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital.

Mary Jean Upshaw

NORFOLK — Services for Mary Jean Upshaw, 69, of Norfolk, Nebraska are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Ardyce Zicht

STANTON — Services for Ardyce Zicht, 92, of Stanton are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.

Donna Edwards

WAYNE — Services for Donna Edwards, 73, of Winside are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Mardelle Blair

ELGIN — Services for Mardelle J. Blair, 83, of Elgin will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin with the Rev. Glenn Loy officiating. Interment will follow in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Arlis Koehler

WAUSA — Private family services for Arlis Koehler, 90, of Wausa will be Monday, Dec. 21, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate.

Mary Lorenz

RANDOLPH — Private family graveside services for Mary A. Lorenz, 89, of Randolph will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the Randolph City Cemetery with the Rev. Trudy Powell officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in the summer of 2021.

Carolyn Nathan

MADISON — Private family services for Carolyn K. Nathan, 72, of Madison will be Tuesday, Dec. 22, in the afternoon at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Green Garden in rural Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Lindsay. Resseguie …

Genevieve Hass

WEST POINT — Services for Genevieve C. Hass, 90, of West Point will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. Private family interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Beemer.

Delores Clocker

SPENCER — Private family services for Delores Clocker, 96, of Spencer will be Monday, Dec. 21, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

