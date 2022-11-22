MEADOW GROVE — Services for Donna Dahl, 86, Meadow Grove, were Nov. 18 at the United Methodist Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Rich Chrisman officiated and burial was in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden was in charge of the arrangements.
Donna Dahl died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1936-2022
Donna Faye (Sparr) Dahl was born Feb. 18, 1936, to Bryan and Sarah Marvel (Butterfield) Sparr. She attended school at Meadow Grove.
On Sept. 19, 1964, Donna was united in marriage to Charles Dahl in Meadow Grove. They were blessed with three children: Vicki, Tony and Todd.
Donna was a housewife and worked at White Way Café in Meadow Grove.
Donna is survived by her spouse, Charles; children Vicki (Bill) Huling of Kodak, Tenn., Tony (Jeanne) Dahl of Tilden and Todd Dahl of Meadow Grove; grandchildren CoeAnn (Kyle) Mink of Camanche, Iowa, Kathy (Matt) Bromley of Kodak and Nichole (boyfriend Ethan Rusk) Dahl of Norfolk; great-grandchildren Shelby (Caleb) Graves, Jacob Bromley, Dylan Darsidan, Luke Darsidan, Harper Mink, Elliot Mink and Emersyn Rusk; great-great-grandchildren Dominic Graves and Tatum Graves; and sister-in-law Theresa Sparr.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings Clarence and Mildred Sparr, Kenneth and Evelyn Sparr, Wayne and Annie Sparr, Donald Sparr, Lois and Adolph Block, Luella and Waymond Rohrer, Lillian and George Watts and Ruth and Kenneth Marquardt.