NORFOLK — Services for Donna M. Cox, 56, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Revs. David Kipp and Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
1963-2020
Donna passed away at her home in Norfolk with family by her side on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Donna lost her life after a courageously fought battle with cancer for one and a half years.
Donna was born on Nov. 7, 1963, in Norfolk, to James “Galen” and Mary (Lenz) McKeown. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. She attended grade school in Pierce and graduated from Pierce High School in 1982, where she excelled in track.
Donna married Harlan Cox on June 9, 1984, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pierce. Donna and Harlan raised three children on an acreage east of Stanton. Donna worked for Thermal Design in Madison as a manager in shipping and receiving for many years. In 2006, the family moved to Norfolk.
Donna was a loving spouse, mother and grandmother. She had a heart of gold, offering help to anyone who needed it. Donna enjoyed spending holidays with family and attending family events.
Donna was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce.
Survivors include her spouse, Harlan Cox of Norfolk; her children, Nick Cox of Norfolk, Sonya Cox of Norfolk and Colby (Michaela) Cox of Pierce; grandchildren Cayden, Hailee, Hudsyn, Kendall and Parker; and brothers Mike (Dawn) McKeown of Bossier City, La., Rick (Rose) McKeown of Carroll, Jamie (Dawn) McKeown of Pierce and Jeremy (Anne) McKeown of Pierce.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James “Galen” and Mary.
Casketbearers will be Nick Cox, Colby Cox, Mike McKeown, Rick McKeown, Jamie McKeown and Jeremy McKeown.
