O’NEILL — Services for Donna Cole, 95, O’Neill, formerly of Emmet, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8:30 p.m. Friday at Biglin’s Mortuary with a 7 p.m. parish rosary.
1927-2023
Donna Cole passed away peacefully on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Atkinson with her family by her side.
Donna Rae Humpal was born on June 13, 1927, in Atkinson to Arthur and Elsie (Skrdla) Humpal. She attended Atkinson schools. Donna was very active as she was the head majorette of the marching band, and she also earned her pilot’s license before she received her driver’s license, which she was very proud of. She had great memories of flying her father’s J-3 Piper Cub.
Donna graduated from Atkinson High School in 1945. After high school, Donna attended beauty school in Omaha. She then returned to O’Neill and opened her own shop, Donna’s Beauty Shop.
Donna met Bob Cole at the O’Neill Airport, and they later married in 1949 in Fairfax, S.D. To this union, four children were born: Jack, Chip, Pat and Michele. The couple made their home in O’Neill for a time before they moved to Emmet in 1950. Donna continued to run her successful beauty shop out of her house in Emmet for many years.
Donna loved to golf, paint china, pictures, keepsakes and collected many antique treasures. She was also a china painting instructor, and she taught many people to paint. Beginning in 1965, she and Bob began to travel to Brownsville, Texas, each winter. She loved spending time at the lake with her family.
Donna was a great water skier, and she taught all of her children to ski. At the age of 60, she even went parasailing and learned to snow ski.
Donna was a member of the O’Neill Golf Club, the Antique Club, china painting clubs, Ranchland Art Group, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters.
Donna is survived by her children, Jack Cole and Christie of O’Neill, Chip (Diane) Cole of Emmet, Pat (Cindy) Cole of O’Neill, and Michele (Gerrit) Juffer of Wagner, S.D.; 11 grandchildren, Kylie (Rob) Zakrzewski, Tyson (Holly) Cole, Matt (Sara) Cole, Mike (Jessica) Cole, Shane (Morgan) Cole, Ashley (Brit) Newbill, Tyler (Jessica) Cole, Connor Cole, Jacqueline Juffer, Kathleen Juffer and Sidney Juffer; 18 great-grandchildren, Cole, Reed, Isla, Zara Rae, Evan, Camryn, Cooper, Zane, Olivia, Declan, Remington, Lane, Avery, Katie, Carter, Karley Ann, Casers and Keaton; a sister, Marilyn (Frank) Schaaf of Atkinson; a sister-in-law, Lois Schaffer of O’Neill; a brother-in-law, Mike Smith of Gordon; and many nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded by her parents; spouse Bob in 2009; and a sister, Kathleen Mosher.
Memorials may be directed to her family for future designation.