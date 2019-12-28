Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY
MORNING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE
ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS
HIGH AS 35 MPH.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA.

* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST MONDAY.

* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AFTER MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE
VISIBILITY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.

THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

&&

Donna Buss

LAUREL — Services for Donna J. Buss, 92, of Laurel will be Thursday, Jan. 2, at 10:30 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel with the Rev. Jeffery Warner officiating. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton. Visitation will be on Wednesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

She died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Mill Springs, Missouri.

Tags

Joanne Gracey

AINSWORTH — Graveside memorial services for Joanne Gracey, 90, Ainsworth, will be held at a later date. She died on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.

Sanford Goshorn

STANTON — Sanford Goshorn, 74, Stanton, died Friday Dec. 27, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Services are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.

Lucille Dubs

NORFOLK — Services for Lucille V. Dubs, 98, David City, formerly of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate.

Betty Vaisvilas

RAEVILLE — Services for Betty J. Vaisvilas, 87, of Lincoln, formerly of Elgin, will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, with the Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating. Inurnment will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the…

Frank Knapp

MADISON — Services for Frank “Junior” Knapp, 84, Madison, will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, at St. John Lutheran Church Green Garden in rural Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. Res…

Frances Wagner

NORFOLK — Services are pending at the Home for Funerals for Frances Wagner, 98, Norfolk. She died on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services.

Charlotte McManigal

CREIGHTON — Services for Charlotte McManigal, 80, Center, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

