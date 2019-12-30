Donna Buss

LAUREL – Services for Donna J. Buss, 92, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
She died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Mill Spring, Mo.
1927-2019
Donna is survived by five children, Norman (Jean) Buss of Lincoln, Barbara Moss of Mill Spring, Mo., Beverly (Dennis) Eby of Beatrice, Paula Engel of Rudy, Ark., Shelly Carstens of Creighton; a sister-in-law, Delores Buss of Laurel; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two nieces and three nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Pauline; her spouse, Virgil, on Jan. 15, 2016; a brother, Donald Nichols; a sister and brother-in-law, Lorene and Paul Hintz; a son-in-law, Jerry Moss; a brother-in-law, Robert Buss; a nephew, Ronald Hintz; and a niece, Patricia Hintz.