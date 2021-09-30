You have permission to edit this article.
Services for Donna Bormann, 89, Algona, Iowa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish-St. Joseph in St. Joseph, Iowa. The Rev. Merle Kollasch, the Rev. John Thomas and Deacon Bill Black will officiate with burial in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday with a 3:30 p.m. rosary at the Divine Mercy Catholic Parish-St. Joseph in St. Joseph.

1932-2021

Donna Bormann passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sept. 26, 2021, at the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona. Services will be live streamed on the Lentz Funeral Home Facebook page.

Donna Rae Bormann, the daughter of Joe and Genevieve (Leonard) Weydert, was born on June 27, 1932, in Algona. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1950 and attended college in Omaha. After college, Donna worked as a medical assistant for Dr. Beardsley in Livermore, Iowa. She then worked at the Kersten Medical Clinic in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

On Sept. 13, 1955, Donna was united in marriage with Howard John Bormann at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Livermore. The couple farmed and raised their five children: Denis, Kevin, Cindy, Jan and Nancy.

Donna was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she developed and shared her faith with friends and family. She would always be found with a rosary in one hand and her prayer book in the other. Donna spent her spare time involved in other organizations such as CDA of Fort Dodge, The Friendly Club in Fort Dodge, and Rosary Making Club. It brought great joy to Donna knowing she had given all her children one of her handmade rosaries.

Hosting card games and being a member of the 500 Card Club were a few of her favorite social activities. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and enjoying sweet treats. Donna frequently listened to music throughout her day, with Engelbert Humperdinck and Frank Sinatra being some of her favorites.

Donna and Howard’s home was constantly filled with two things: flowers and family. Her most cherished memories were watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. Donna’s passionate and selfless spirit impacted all those she came across.

Left to cherish Donna’s memory are her children, Denis Bormann of Carroll, Kevin (Renee) Bormann of Algona, Cindy (Kevin) Walker of Algona, Jan (Henry) Wood of Urbandale, Iowa, and Nancy (Mike) Brtek of Norfolk; seven grandchildren, Maria (Mark) Steier, Mallory (Garrett) Liss and Trevor Bormann, Matthew (Merrick), Nathan, Kerstin and Justin Brtek; four great-grandchildren, Charleigh, Kacy, Shaylin and Alice Steier; a great-grandchild on the way; a brother, Don Weydert of Gilmore City, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Joann Bormann of St. Joe, Donna Mae Hilbert of Algona and Joan Weydert-Baginski of Macon, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; brother Jerry Weydert; brothers-in-law Gordon Hilbert and Don Bormann; and a sister-in-law, Lucille Weydert.

