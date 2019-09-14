Donna Bleich

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A private visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at Mary Butler Meyers Funeral Home, 6300 Parallel Pkwy., here in Kansas City, Kan., for Donna B. Bleich, 73, of Olathe, Kan.
She died on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at The Olathe Medical Center.
1968-2019
Donna married Ronald Bleich in Norfolk, on June 11, 1968. They moved from Norfolk to Olathe, Kan., in 1983. Donna and Ronald retired in late 2009 and early 2010.
Donna is survived by her husband Ronald, their son Jason Bleich and wife Marya Bleich of Olathe, Kan. Other survivors include, sister Sharon Maclay, niece Kristin Eaton (Jim), their children Ashlee and Zach as well as cousins Bary and Kevin Brown.
