Memorial services for Donna Ann Reeves, newborn daughter of Rhoda and Christopher Reeves, will be at 2 p.m. (EST) Saturday, Aug. 6, at Harvest Bible Chapel, 585 Old Oak Road, in Severn, Md.
Donna Ann Reeves was born July 13, 2022, and died July 14, 2022, at Children’s National Hospital Washington, D.C., due to complications from a medical procedure at another location.
Donna Ann is survived by her parents, Rhoda and Christopher Reeves of Severn, respectively formerly of Ashland, Ky., and Madison; her paternal grandmother, Ann Ewing-Reeves of Madison; and maternal grandparents, Donna and Ross Goodpaster of Gonzalez, La. Donna Ann was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Willis Reeves of Madison.
At the request of the family, any donations may be offered to Harvest Bible Chapel (https://www.harvestannapolis.org/give) or to Children’s National Hospital (https://giving.childrensnational.org/site/Donation). Cards for the family may be sent “in care of” to Harvest Bible Chapel.