 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Donna Ann Reeves

Donna Ann Reeves

Memorial services for Donna Ann Reeves, newborn daughter of Rhoda and Christopher Reeves, will be at 2 p.m. (EST) Saturday, Aug. 6, at Harvest Bible Chapel, 585 Old Oak Road, in Severn, Md.

Donna Ann Reeves was born July 13, 2022, and died July 14, 2022, at Children’s National Hospital Washington, D.C., due to complications from a medical procedure at another location.

Donna Ann is survived by her parents, Rhoda and Christopher Reeves of Severn, respectively formerly of Ashland, Ky., and Madison; her paternal grandmother, Ann Ewing-Reeves of Madison; and maternal grandparents, Donna and Ross Goodpaster of Gonzalez, La. Donna Ann was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Willis Reeves of Madison.

At the request of the family, any donations may be offered to Harvest Bible Chapel (https://www.harvestannapolis.org/give) or to Children’s National Hospital (https://giving.childrensnational.org/site/Donation). Cards for the family may be sent “in care of” to Harvest Bible Chapel.

Tags

In other news

Jean Weishapl

Jean Weishapl

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jean M. Weishapl, 78, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Deacon Terry Price will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Larry Beutler

Larry Beutler

NORFOLK — Services for Larry E. Beutler, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Donna Ann Reeves

Donna Ann Reeves

Memorial services for Donna Ann Reeves, newborn daughter of Rhoda and Christopher Reeves, will be at 2 p.m. (EST) Saturday, Aug. 6, at Harvest Bible Chapel, 585 Old Oak Road, in Severn, Md.

Larry Beutler

Larry Beutler

NORFOLK — Services for Larry E. Beutler, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Ordeen Kreitman

Ordeen Kreitman

MADISON — Memorial services for Ordeen Kreitman, 85, Madison, formerly of Columbus, will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will be officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

James Barritt

James Barritt

NORFOLK — Memorial services for James C. “Jim” Barritt, 84, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. James Carretto will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Joann Comer

Joann Comer

BELDEN — Graveside memorial services for Joann E. (Pedersen) Comer, 83, formerly of Belden, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Belden Cemetery. The Rev. Jerome Leckband of Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster will officiate. A celebration of life will follow at the Belden Fire Hall.

Emma Hartmann

Emma Hartmann

NORFOLK —Services for Emma Hartmann, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Emma Hartmann died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara