Donna Allen

YANKTON — Donna L. Allen, 79, Yankton, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held.
1942-2021
Donna Rae Lenderts was born Jan. 27, 1942, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D., to William and Lucille (Anderson) Lenderts, residents of Parker, S.D. Raised on a farm, she graduated top of her class in 1960.
An intelligent, hard-working employee, Donna quickly advanced her career within a large telephone company. Eventually, she became South Dakota’s first female engineer. Following retirement, Donna settled in Yankton with her spouse, Max Allen.
Donna was an avid reader, enjoyed animals, politics and being with her spouse, Max. Known by her family and friends, she was a quiet, humble person. Donna was strong-willed, classy and had a wonderful sense of humor. Deeply loved by those close to her, she will be so very missed.
Donna is survived by her spouse, Max Allen, who considered her to be the greatest love of his life. She also is survived by her sister, Mary Burke of California.
May her soul rest in peace.
