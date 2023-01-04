PLAINVIEW — Services for Donna M. (White) Alexander, 89, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Congregational Church in Plainview.
Donna Alexander died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Ashburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
1933-2022
Donna Mae (White) Alexander was born on Aug. 25, 1933, in Plainview to George and Verna (Johnson) White. She was raised there along with her three siblings, Don, Darlene and Duane. She graduated from Plainview High School, attended Wayne State Teachers College and then taught at a country school outside Plainview.
On Dec. 20, 1953, she married the love of her life, William “Weldon” Alexander. Together they had three children, Rick, Debra and Randy. Weldon and Donna lived in Plainview and then Ewing before they moved to Papillion in 1965, where Donna provided bookkeeping services for Guy’s Potato Chips. She and Weldon could be seen in the bleachers for every extracurricular activity in which their kids were involved.
In 1976, the pair relocated with their children to Colorado City, Colo. Once there, Donna continued to work full time as a bookkeeper while Weldon worked at Alpine Liquor, the business they owned. She and Weldon both retired in 2000.
Donna had a passion for golf, polka dancing, music and watching sports. She could play the accordion, the piano and the organ beautifully.
Donna and Weldon enjoyed 66 years of marital bliss until his death on Jan. 1, 2020. She also was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Debra; brother Don; sister Darlene Blum; brother-in-law Ron Alexander; and sister-in-law Jan White.
Donna is survived by her brother, Duane and his spouse, Kate White; her sister-in-law, Norma White, all of Plainview; her sister-in-law, Deanna Alexander of Norfolk; and her brother-in-law, Ron Blum of Lake Havasu, Ariz.
In addition to nieces and nephews, Donna also is survived by her sons and their families. Rick and his spouse DD reside in Castle Rock, Colo. Their daughter, Taylor lives in Dallas and son Connor is in Philadelphia. Randy and his spouse, Leigh, live in Plainview. Also in Plainview are their son, Caden, his spouse, Laura, and their four sons, Foster, Baker, Wilder and Porter. Daughter Riley Alexander lives in Waterloo, and their younger daughter, Merrick (Brtek) and spouse Matthew live in West Point.
Weldon and Donna’s daughter, Debra, had two sons, Phillip and David Spicer, and they continue to live in Colorado City.
Some of her proudest moments were the times she spent interacting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she was always waiting for more photos of them to show up on Facebook.
Donna had the opportunity to relocate to the Plainview Manor in July 2022, where she enjoyed seeing her great-grandsons more often.