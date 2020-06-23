COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Donella Johnson

WAKEFIELD — Public graveside services for Donella Johnson, 93, Wayne, will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the Wakefield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.

She died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.

Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

Melvon Vollbrecht

STANTON — Services for Melvon Vollbrecht, 100, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

MANLEY — Memorial services for Dale Bagwell, 82, Syracuse, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Crossroads Bible Church, 17040 Hwy 1, in Manley.

TILDEN — Services for Helen C. Fowlkes, 95, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at St. Paul Lutheran Church Buffalo Creek in rural Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Tilden.

Doris Poellot

WAUSA —  Private graveside services for Doris E. Poellot, 92, Bloomfield, formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.

WAKEFIELD — Public graveside services for Donella Johnson, 93, Wayne, will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the Wakefield Cemetery.

Norma Strong

O’NEILL — Services for Norma J. Strong, 76, O’Neill, will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Dustin Roberts

ATKINSON —  Services for Dustin Roberts, 45, Atkinson, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at the Atkinson Community Center. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Linda Sparr

NORFOLK — Services for Linda L. Sparr, 72, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died at her home in Norfolk on Monday, June 22, 2020.

ALLEN — Private graveside services for James L. Stapleton, 73, Allen, will be at the East View Cemetery in Allen. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

