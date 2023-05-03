 Skip to main content
Donavon Benson

Donavon Benson

NEWMAN GROVE — Donavon E. “Don” Benson, 79, Newman Grove, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove with Deacon Claire Meyer officiating. Burial will be at Shell Creek Cemetery in Newman Grove.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, Newman Grove Fire & Rescue or the Newman Grove Community Foundation.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of the arrangements.

1943-2023

Donavon Eldon “Don” Benson, son of Everett and Isabel (Thompson) Benson, was born on June 5, 1943, in Bradish. He attended school and graduated from Newman Grove Public Schools in 1961. Donavon went on to continue his education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he earned a bachelor of science and later a master of science in ag sciences.

Donavon was united in marriage to Beverly Berg at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden on July 26, 1964. When Don and Bev were first married, they lived in Lincoln until Don graduated from UNL with his bachelor’s degree in 1965.

After graduating, they moved to Syracuse, where Don taught vocational agriculture at the high school for four years. In 1967, Don and Bev had their first child, Pamela, and welcomed their second child, Dean, in 1969. That same year the family moved to their farm 7 miles northwest of Newman Grove. Their third child, Barry, was born in 1974, and they completed their family with their fourth child, Robin, in 1979.

In addition to helping raise his family, Donavon continued pursuing his love of agriculture by making it his life’s work. Don milked cows, operated a farrow-to-finish swine and cow-calf pair operation, as well as produced corn, soybeans and alfalfa.

Don was an active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove, where he served as a council member, lector and Sunday school teacher. Don was also active in various community activities. Most importantly, Don enjoyed spending time with all of his family and had a deep passion for helping others.

Donavon is survived by his spouse, Beverly Benson of Newman Grove; son-in-law: Dan Mowinkel of Scribner and family, Danielle (Coby) Amen and their children, Skylar and Ryker; Derek (Taylor) Mowinkel and their children, Kane and Kooper; son Dean (Mary Jo) Benson of O’Neill and family Brooke and Blake Benson; son Barry (Jennifer) Benson of Fremont and family Brady, Emma and Grace; daughter Robin (Trenton) Alexander of Verdon and family Tegan, Kenley and Ashlyn Alexander; brothers-in-law Dick Fowlkes and Bob (Nancy) Berg; and sister-in-law Darla Berg.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Mowinkel; parents Everett and Isabel; sister Diann Fowlkes; sister-in-law Bonnie Zinsmaster; and brother-in-law K. Rodney Berg.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

