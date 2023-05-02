Donavon Benson

NEWMAN GROVE — Donavon E. “Don” Benson, 79, Newman Grove, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove with Deacon Claire Meyer officiating. Burial will be at Shell Creek Cemetery in Newman Grove.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, Newman Grove Fire & Rescue or the Newman Grove Community Foundation.
Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of the arrangements.