 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donavon Benson

NEWMAN GROVE — Donavon E. “Don” Benson, 79, Newman Grove, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove with Deacon Claire Meyer officiating. Burial will be at Shell Creek Cemetery in Newman Grove.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, Newman Grove Fire & Rescue or the Newman Grove Community Foundation.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Michael Munn

Michael Munn

SCOTTSBLUFF — Michael J. Munn, 70, died April 21, 2023, at UNMC Nebraska Medicine in Omaha following a lengthy illness. He passed away peacefully and unafraid after receiving Catholic last rites and loving, tearful good-byes from family and friends.

Janet Koenig

Janet Koenig

CREIGHTON — Services for Janet Koenig, 78, Winnetoon, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial at a later date in Winnetoon Cemetery.

Sandra Shunkwiler

Sandra Shunkwiler

HARTINGTON — Sandra Shunkwiler, 61, Hartington, died Monday, May 1, 2023, at her residence. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Walter Petersen

Walter Petersen

TILDEN — Memorial services for Walter R. Petersen, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.…

Janet Koenig

Janet Koenig

CREIGHTON — Services for Janet Koenig, 78, Winnetoon, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial at a later date in Winnetoon Cemetery.

Sandra Christ

Sandra Christ

CLARKSON — Memorial services for Sandra Christ, 70, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson with the Rev. Matt Gutowski officiating. Burial will be in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.

Daniel Coughtry

Daniel Coughtry

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Daniel W. “Dan” Coughtry, 49, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. No burial is planned at this time. Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Riders.

Donavon Benson

Donavon Benson

NEWMAN GROVE — Donavon E. “Don” Benson, 79, Newman Grove, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Services are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Newman Grove.

Jan Noecker

Jan Noecker

HARTINGTON — Jan Noecker, 82, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Monarch in Lincoln. Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara