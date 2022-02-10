NORFOLK — Memorial service for Donald Westerhaus, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Victory Road Assembly of God Church, 200 N. Victory Road, in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate. Inurnment will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Winside at a later date.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service. Home for Funerals in Norfolk is assisting with arrangements.
Donald Westerhaus died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
The livestream of the service will be available on https://www.facebook.com/VictoryRoadAG/.