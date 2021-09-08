Donald Wedekind

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Donald H. Wedekind, 90, Louisville, were Saturday, Aug. 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Burial was in the Zion (Wedekind) Lutheran Cemetery in Lindsay.
1931-2021
Donald Henry Wedekind, beloved spouse, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Aug. 22, 2021, at the age of 90.
Don was born on June 21, 1931, on his family farm near Newman Grove. During high school, he joined the reserves and graduated in 1948.
Don was discharged from the U.S. Army in May 1956 as a military police sergeant. While stationed near Denver, Colo., he met his spouse, Laura Jo, and they married Oct. 12, 1956.
They raised their family on their farm northeast of Newman Grove. Don enjoyed farming, while founding a successful business, Wedekind Manufacturing, creating livestock fencing and equipment. He and Laura Jo retired and moved to Louisville in 2015.
Don will be remembered for his great sense of humor, honesty, hard work ethic and singing performances.
Donald is survived by his spouse of 64 years, Laura Jo Wedekind of Louisville; children David (Pamela) Wedekind of Louisville, Daniel (Janine) Wedekind of Guthrie, Okla., Donald Dean (Jane) Wedekind of Cedar Park, Texas, Douglas Wedekind of Lindsay; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Wanda Krietman of Chadron.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Glen Wedekind; a sister-in-law, Margie Wedekind; a brother-in-law, Paul Kreitman; and a daughter-in-law, Carmen Wedekind.
Condolences can be sent to: Laura Jo Wedekind, P.O. Box 776, 1030 Prairie Hill Circle, Louisville NE