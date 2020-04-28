Donald Walton

PLAINVIEW — Services for Donald J. Walton, 94, Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 30, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Due to restrictions in place due to COVID-19, services will be private. Graveside services will be at 11:45 a.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
Limited visitation will be at the church prior to the service from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.
He died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Sioux Falls.
Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.