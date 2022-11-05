BATTLE CREEK — Services for Donald H. Wacker, 94, Battle Creek, are pending at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. Donald Wacker died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
WAYNE — Services for Chris Lueders, 69, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
WISNER — Services for Elaine (Mrs. Robert) Albers, 87, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
Services for Kimberly A. Adair, 57, Prosper, Texas, will be at noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ventura, Calif. Kimberly Adair died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at her home after a battle with cancer.
O’NEILL — Memorial visitation for Foster Burrell, 79, Chambers, will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.
NORFOLK — Services for Louise J. Divis, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Louise Divis died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.
CREIGHTON — Services for Lyle Pospisil, 94, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Revs. Jeremy Hans and David Mhagama will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Fo…
WAYNE — Services for Mary E. Nichols, 76, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Private burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
CREIGHTON — Services for Ann Sukup, 85, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Revs. Jeremy Hans and David Mhagama will officiate with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery in Creighton.
PILGER — Memorial services for Bryce Lovett, 95, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Pilger Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.