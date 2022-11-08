BATTLE CREEK — Services for Donald H. “Don” Wacker, 94, Battle Creek, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Battle Creek.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Donald Wacker died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Steffen Mortuary of Battle Creek is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be designated to St. John Lutheran Church or the Orphan Grain Train.
1928-2022
Donald Henry was born Wednesday, Jan. 25, 1928, to Henry and Marie (Klein) Wacker in Norfolk. Don was baptized on March 4, 1928, at the Dutch Congregational Church in Norfolk and confirmed on April 24, 1949, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. He graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1946.
On Jan. 16, 1949, Don married Nadine Georgia Simpson. They farmed an acreage about 5 miles north of Battle Creek until they retired and moved into town in 1992. In retirement, Don worked in the maintenance department at Boulevard Village.
He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and served as an elder and as a board member on the school board, as well as a member of the Men’s Club.
Don enjoyed farming and working with his horses and his John Deere Tractors. In the community, he was involved in 4-H and helping the less fortunate. Don loved his card games. At the age of 70, Don took up golf. Nadine and Don always found time to attend their grandchildren’s events.
On Jan. 16, 2022, Nadine and Don celebrated 73 years of marriage.
Don is survived by his daughters, Kathy Martz of Papillion, Jan (spouse Jerry) Prauner and Sue (spouse Carl) Bernstrauch, all of Norfolk; daughter-in-law Vicky (spouse Bruce) Luhr of Seward; sister Ann Rapé of Collinsville, Okla.; six granddaughters; three grandsons; six great-grandaughters; five great-grandsons; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Nadine; son John; and brothers Leon and Leroy Wacker.
