Donald Vyhlidal

PIERCE — Services for Donald J. Vyhlidal, 74, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.
A vigil will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.
He died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
———
The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Don was born on Feb. 18, 1946, in rural Pierce, to John and Emma (Frank) Vyhlidal. Don’s Aunt Lydia raised him throughout his childhood due to losing his parents at a very young age. Don was baptized and confirmed in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, where he was a lifelong member. He attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School and graduated from Pierce High School in 1964.
Don did farm work growing up as a kid, hauling hay, milking cows, as well as custom farming for others. Farming was a lifestyle for Don; it really meant a lot to him. Don bought the family farm in 1976.
He married Charlotte Larson on June 20, 1981, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. He continued to farm in the Pierce area his whole life with his family.
Don enjoyed attending auctions, tractor pulls, fishing, buying and selling equipment and always had his handy vice grips on him.
Saturday nights were always spent catching up with friends and usually ended up in a card game. Don never did retire; he farmed in his heart until the day he died.
Survivors include his spouse, Charlotte Vyhlidal of Pierce; his children, D.J. (Jessica) Vyhlidal of Pierce and Lydia Kay Vyhlidal of Pierce; a stepson, Duane (Tamera) Volden of Norfolk; three stepgrandsons; two stepgreat-grandsons; a sister, Helen Butts of Sioux City, Iowa; two sisters-in-law, Janet Crissey of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Linda (Raymond) Davidson of Webster City, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, John and Emma; two sisters, Agnes Kloke and Hilda Pospisil; four brothers, Raymond, Alvin, Melvin and Leonard; and several in-laws.
Organist will be Celine Fehringer and duet cantors will be Rick and Cheryl Higgins.
Pallbearers will be Brian Bargstadt, Matt Ratliff, Jesse Sackville, Matt Sackville, Dean Henzler, B.J. Kuehler, Rick Eberhardt and Mike White. Honorary pallbearers will be all friends and family that cared for Don and were a part of his life.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.