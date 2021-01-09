Donald Vyhlidal

PIERCE — Services for Donald J. Vyhlidal, 74, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WOOD LAKE — Private inurnment for Dora E. Scott, 98, Omaha, formerly of Ainsworth, will be in the summer of 2021 at the Mount Hope Cemetery at Wood Lake.
RANDOLPH — Services for Jeannette Wobbenhorst, 91, Belden, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. She died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at her home in Belden.
RANDOLPH — Memorial services for John “Jack” Sauser, 84, Verdigre, formerly of Randolph, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate with inurnment in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemeter…
NORFOLK — Services for Leonard J. Zechmann, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at his residence in Norfolk.
Private services for Timothy E. Zander, 64, Kaukauna, Wis., formerly of Norfolk, were Saturday under the direction of Verkuilen Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home of Little Chute, Wis.
BATTLE CREEK — Private services for Ruth E. Tegeler-Bierman, 93, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
COLUMBUS — Memorial services for Dave Ratcliff, 77, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at St. Luke’s United Church of Christ in Columbus. The Rev. Adam Lassen will officiate with inurnment in the Roselawn Cemetery.
