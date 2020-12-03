Donald Volk

NORFOLK — Services for Donald “Don” Volk, 91, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
He died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Arrangements are under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
Don was born April 13, 1929, in rural Norfolk to George and Amber (Duel) Volk. Don went to grade school at rural Madison County School District 64, then later attended Norfolk High School with Hollywood icon Johnny Carson.
On Nov. 20, 1949, Don married Ruth Horner at the Warnerville Methodist Church in Warnerville. Don was a lifelong farmer.
Ruth and Don enjoyed going to dances at Kings Ballroom and playing cards. They also enjoyed going to their children’s and grandkid’s sporting events.
He took care of the Alberry Cemetery for over 45 years. He maintained the grounds and made sure the cemetery was in order.
Don loved to chat and read the newspaper front to back every day.
He is survived by his sons, Gerald “Gary” (Nickii) Volk of Norfolk, Doug Volk of Norfolk, Gene Volk of Stockton, Calif.; a sister, Norma Jean Kettler of Norfolk; sisters-in-law, Loretta Horner of Schuyler and Kay Horner of Fort Collins, Ga.; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Ruth Volk; an infant daughter; a sister, Dorothy (Earl) King; a brother-in-law, Ronny Kettler; and brothers-in-law, Marvin Horner and Harold Horner.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.