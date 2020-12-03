You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald Volk

Donald Volk

NORFOLK — Services for Donald “Don” Volk, 91, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

He died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Arrangements are under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

———

Don was born April 13, 1929, in rural Norfolk to George and Amber (Duel) Volk. Don went to grade school at rural Madison County School District 64, then later attended Norfolk High School with Hollywood icon Johnny Carson.

On Nov. 20, 1949, Don married Ruth Horner at the Warnerville Methodist Church in Warnerville. Don was a lifelong farmer.

Ruth and Don enjoyed going to dances at Kings Ballroom and playing cards. They also enjoyed going to their children’s and grandkid’s sporting events.

He took care of the Alberry Cemetery for over 45 years. He maintained the grounds and made sure the cemetery was in order.

Don loved to chat and read the newspaper front to back every day.

He is survived by his sons, Gerald “Gary” (Nickii) Volk of Norfolk, Doug Volk of Norfolk, Gene Volk of Stockton, Calif.; a sister, Norma Jean Kettler of Norfolk; sisters-in-law, Loretta Horner of Schuyler and Kay Horner of Fort Collins, Ga.; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Ruth Volk; an infant daughter; a sister, Dorothy (Earl) King; a brother-in-law, Ronny Kettler; and brothers-in-law, Marvin Horner and Harold Horner.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

James Siedschlag

James Siedschlag

NORFOLK — Services for James R. “Jim” Siedschlag, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, Americ…

Donald Volk

Donald Volk

NORFOLK — Services for Donald “Don” Volk, 91, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Dorothy Moore

Dorothy Moore

CLARKSON — Services for Dorothy Moore, 83, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Donald Miller

Donald Miller

VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Donald Miller, 90, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. He died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.

David Mandel

David Mandel

WEST POINT — Private services for David Mandel, 85, West Point, will be Monday, Dec. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. Burial will be in the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Dodge.

Wilma Wiemers

Wilma Wiemers

LAUREL — Services for Wilma Wiemers, 84, Laurel, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. She died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Susan Gansebom

Susan Gansebom

WAYNE — Private graveside services for Susan Gansebom, 92, Carroll, will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Lois Bloomquist

Lois Bloomquist

WAUSA — Private services for Lois B. Bloomquist, 86, Wausa, will be Friday, Dec. 4, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. Public graveside services will be at about 10:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Magnet Cemetery in Magnet.

Wilbur Grimm

Wilbur Grimm

BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Wilbur Grimm, 87, Bloomfield, were Thursday, Dec. 3, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya officiated. Public graveside services followed at Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors were provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars …

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara