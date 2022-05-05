NELIGH — Services for Donald R. Thompson, 84, of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh with the Rev. Bruce Phillips officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Laurel.
Visitation will be 5–7 p.m. Friday at the church. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Donald Thompson died Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Columbus Community Hospital.
1938-2022
Donald Ray Thompson was born April 7, 1938, in Wynot to Harold and Ardis “Cleon” (Bottolfson) Thompson. At a young age, the family moved to a farm north of Laurel. He attended a rural school where he graduated from eighth grade and was awarded the American Legion Award for top high score on eighth grade exam in Cedar County. He then attended Laurel Public High School and graduated in the Class of 1955, and was awarded football honors and a Regents scholarship.
Don married the love of his life, Peggy Hattig, on June 1, 1958. He graduated in 1959 from Wayne State College with a degree in education.
To this marriage they were blessed with four sons: Rock, Rob, Rick and Ron. He then went to Coleridge to teach industrial arts, science and coaching. He earned his master’s degree in administration from Kearney State College and moved to Osmond to take a superintendent position. Later the family moved to Crofton where he was a superintendent. While there, he earned his specialist in education degree from the University of South Dakota. His career then took him to Neligh as the educational service Unit #8 administrator in 1975. He retired from that position in 1999.
In their retirement years, they lived their summer months in Neligh and winter months in Mesa, Ariz. Don liked to do construction and did masonry work on many fireplaces. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time at his farm, telling jokes, watching Husker sports, officiating football games and especially spending time with his family.
Don is survived by his wife, Peggy of Neligh; children Rock (Linda) Thompson of Neligh, Rob (Tammy) Thompson of Pickstown, S.D., Rick (Cathy) Thompson of Battle Creek and Ron (Christie) Thompson of Firth; 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; brothers Zeb Thompson and Jim (Karen) Thompson; sister Pam (Dennis) Ekberg; and sister-in-law Phyllis Thompson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Willis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorilafh.com.