Donald Tappe

NORFOLK — Services for Donald J. “Don” Tappe, 73, Norfolk, were Monday, April 20, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller officiated. Burial was in the Stanton Cemetery. Military honors were conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 88 and VFW Post 3602.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1946-2020
Donald was born in Lynch to his parents Bill and Alma (Lueken) Tappe on Sept. 24, 1946. He graduated from Burns (Norfolk Catholic) High School in Norfolk in 1964. In 1969, Don graduated from Wayne State College with his bachelor’s degree in marketing and management. He served in the U.S. Army at Fort McClellan, Ala., in 1969 and in Vietnam in 1970.
On July 1, 1967, Donald married Judy Kay Lehman. They made their home in Norfolk before moving to Alabama for a year. In 1971, they moved to Stanton, where they resided until moving to Norfolk in 1976.
Don worked for Heckman Glass in Norfolk and eventually became the owner of the business. He retired in 2005.
Don enjoyed fishing, hunting and some days simply walking along the Elkhorn River. He liked to go camping with Judy and the dogs. Also, Don enjoyed being involved with Jenny and Dan’s activities when they were going up. Some of his favorite times were visiting Dan and Jingbo at their home in the desert mountains of California. He enjoyed going to many sports events involving Anden, Taelin and Atley.
He is survived by his son, Dan (Jingbo) Tappe of California; siblings Mel (Terri) Tappe, Duane (Diana) Tappe, Ron (Joan) Tappe and Joan Peterson; a sister-in-law, Barbara Tappe; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends Angie (Travis) Baumann and their children, who were grandchildren to Judy and Don, Anden, Taelin and Atley Baumann.
Donald was preceded in death by his spouse of 45 years, Judy; a daughter, Jenny; parents; a sister, Loretta Ludemann; a brother, Harold Tappe; a brother-in-law, Bob Ludemann Sr.; a nephew, Bob Ludemann Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Elwood Peterson.
