Donald Talbott

NORFOLK — Services for Donald O. “Don” Talbott, 67, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel. Masks are personal choice for the visitation and service.
He died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk from complications of cancer.
1953-2020
Don was born March 30, 1953, to Fredrick M. “Freddie” and Anna M. (Hank) Talbott in Norfolk. Don was baptized and confirmed at Peace Church in rural Hoskins. Don attended grade school at Washington School in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1972. He then went to Northeast Community College and graduated in 1974 with a degree in auto body.
Don worked at Norfolk Livestock Market while attending high school and college.
Don married Monica Venteicher on June 22, 1979, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce, and the couple resided in Norfolk their married life.
Don worked at Heckman Top and Body from 1975 to 1999 and then K. Porter Construction until the time of his death.
Don enjoyed spending time with the family, especially the grandchildren, going out for coffee, keeping close track of cattle and grain prices, going to the sale barns and watching Husker football. He had been a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Norfolk since 1980.
Survivors include his spouse of 41 years, Monica Talbott of Norfolk; sons D.J. (Tiffany) Talbott of Central City and Kent (Katie) Talbott of Wayne; grandchildren Kylie, Kalyn, Kyndall, Brooklyn and Brody; his brother, Dean (Gail) Talbott of Hoskins; sister Deanne Talbott of Norfolk; along with numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by parents, Freddie and Anna; brother Fredrick A. “Junior” Talbott; and one niece.
Organist will be Terri J. Hankins and soloist will be Mary Baumert. Casketbearers will be Tyler Fitzke, Jeff Brandl, Brian Thiessen, Gene Jensen, Matt Bahns and Michael Venteicher. Honorary casketbearers are his grandchildren, Kylie Talbott, Kalyn Talbott, Kyndall Talbott, Brooklyn Talbott and Brody Talbott.
