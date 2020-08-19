Donald Talbott

NORFOLK — Services for Donald “Don” Talbott, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Donald “Don” Talbott, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Glenn Gibbs, 69, Grand Island, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial at a later date.
OSMOND — Services for Phyllis F. Wachholtz, 99, Plainview, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. She died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at CHI Health in Plainview.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Steven “Steve” Thompson, 62, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died at his residence in Norfolk.
STANTON — Services for Rosemary A. Peyton, 75, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
NELIGH — Graveside services for Arvin C. Anson, 86, Neligh, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
STANTON — Services for Rosemary Peyton, 75, Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
NIOBRARA — Services for Sarina James, 30, of rural Center will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. Pat White-Horse Carda will officiate with burial in Blessed Redeemer Cemetery in Howe Creek.