Donald Spicer

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Donald Spicer, 94, O’Neill, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Memorial visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Donald Spicer died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

Memorials are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church’s Little Disciples Child Development Center in O’Neill.

Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.

Diane Hoffman

Diane Hoffman

NORFOLK — Public visitation for Diane Hoffman, 79, Norfolk, will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Emma Sternberg

Emma Sternberg

CREIGHTON — Services for Emma Kay Sternberg, 12-week-old daughter of Breanna Stanley and Andrew Sternberg, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Patricia Callahan

Patricia Callahan

SPENCER — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Callahan, 77, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

Dorothy Joslin

Dorothy Joslin

WAUSA — Services for Dorothy Joslin, 88, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Dorothy Joslin died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Katrina Nissen-Peabody

Katrina Nissen-Peabody

WISNER — Services for Katrina M. Nissen-Peabody, 44, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery in Wisner.

Lelan Hingst

Lelan Hingst

EMERSON — Services for Lelan Hingst, 80, Concord, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The Rev. Charlotte Eversoll will officiate with burial at a later date.

Duane Keim

Duane Keim

AINSWORTH — Duane C. Keim, 89, Bassett and Ainsworth, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Rock County Long Term Care in Bassett. Per his wishes, no services will be planned.

Gerald O’Malley

Gerald O’Malley

O’NEILL — Services for Gerald “Jerry” O’Malley, 96, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

