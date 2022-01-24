O’NEILL — Memorial services for Donald Spicer, 94, O’Neill, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
Memorial visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Donald Spicer died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
Memorials are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church’s Little Disciples Child Development Center in O’Neill.
Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.