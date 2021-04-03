Donald Siedschlag

NORFOLK — Services for Donald R. Siedschlag, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel. He died on Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
In other news
VERDIGRE — Services for Lori Walton, 64, of Verdigre will be 11 a.m. April 10 at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Delores Ruzicka will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Donald R. Siedschlag, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel. He died on Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
NAPER — Services for Richard Zeisler, 77, of Butte will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Naper. The Rev. Samuel Crass will officiate with burial in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Naper. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 51 and Army Nati…
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Gary W. Kinzie, 74, of Ainsworth will be 9 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at the Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Inurnment will follow in the Butte Cemetery in Butte. Facial coverings are recommended for the service.
ELGIN — Services for Lawrence “Larry” J. Borer, 81, Norfolk, formerly of Elgin, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, with the Rev. John Hagemann officiating. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Petersburg, with military rite…
MADISON — Services for Glenn A. Wedekind, 94, of Madison will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec and the Rev. Cliff Branson will officiate.
VERDIGRE — Services for Lori Walton, 64, of Verdigre are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre.
PIERCE — Services for Adam C. Nathan, 39, of Pierce will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 5, at the United Methodist Church in Pierce with the Rev. Rodgers Chishiba officiating. Burial will be in the Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
SPENCER — Services for Wesley Sedivy, 87, of Spencer will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. Burial will be in National Cemetery in Spencer. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 78 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.