Donald Siedschlag

NORFOLK — Services for Donald R. Siedschlag, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Nebraska American Legion Riders
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
He died Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
1930-2021
Donald R. Siedschlag was born March 24, 1930, in rural Stanton, the son of Robert and Lydia (Hartwig) Siedschlag. He attended country School District 81 and Christ Lutheran School in Norfolk. He served in the U.S. Army from March 28, 1952, to March 5, 1954, as a switchboard operator in the Korean War.
He married Yvonne Brogren on June 4, 1958, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. They lived in Norfolk for some time before moving out onto the family farm.
In 1978, they owned and operated E-Z Carwash on Omaha Avenue in Norfolk, where they worked until selling the business in 1998.
Donald enjoyed dancing, traveling, going on fishing trips and playing cards. After Yvonne’s passing in July 2000, Donald met a dear friend, Charlene Patton. The two spent their retirement years traveling together to Texas in the winter time. They also enjoyed dancing, playing cards and going camping up in Brainerd, Minn., at her family cabin.
He was baptized at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk and also confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in 1943, where he had since been a lifelong member. He was also a member of the Norfolk VFW Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.
Survivors include his children, Kevin (Julie) Siedschlag of Pierce, Kendal (Charlene) Siedschlag of Norfolk and Konnie (Jeff) Beutler of Norfolk; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty (Gary) Uttecht of Madison; and a sister-in-law, Lois (Den) Bowers of Winside.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lydia; his spouse, Yvonne; and dear friend, Charlene Patton.
Congregational hymns will be “Just As I Am,” “How Great Thou Art” and “I Know That My Redeemer Lives.” Casketbearers will be Jacob Siedschlag, Derek Siedschlag, Darrell Uttecht, Barry Bowers, Brian Bowers and Brad Roberts. Honorary casketbearers will be Morgan Siedschlag, Madison Siedschlag, Kayla Ellis, Karisa Roberts, Kinzie Beutler Lane, Kyler, Kayson and Rhya.
