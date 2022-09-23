 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald Sidak

Donald Charles Sidak passed away peacefully at his home in Alexandria, La., on May 9, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. He was active until the last few months and almost made it to his 97th birthday.

Memorial services were held Sept. 16 at the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington, with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating.

Burial of his cremated remains was at the Hartington City Cemetery with military rites by the Hartington VFW Post #5283.

The family received friends from 1 p.m. until service time at the Wintz Funeral Home.

Don was born on the Sidak family farm in Cedar County on June 13, 1925, to Joseph and Hilda (Winger) Sidak. He graduated from Hartington High School in 1942 at the age of 16 and immediately moved to California. In 1943, he joined the Navy and by the time he was 18 he had completed pilot training, was commissioned an ensign and ultimately served as a torpedo bomber pilot.

After he was discharged from the Navy in 1947, he transferred to the newly created U.S. Air Force. Until 1950, he flew P-51 Mustangs with the 82nd Fighter Bomber Wing at Grenier Air Force Base, N.H. After a manpower drawdown, he was released from the Air Force and for a brief time he attended engineering school at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. His schooling was short lived when in 1951 he was recalled to active duty and sent to the 406th Fighter Bomber Wing in Godman Air Force Base, Kentucky. Six months later his unit was sent to England where he flew single-engine, turbo-jet F-84’s and F-86’s. Don spent 3 and a half years at RAF Manston, England and flew deterrence missions throughout Europe and North Africa.

While in England he was briefly married to his girlfriend from his time at Drake University. His tour in Europe complete, he was transferred to England Air Base in Alexandria, La., where he continued to fly F-86’s before transitioning to being an instructor teaching instrument flying. From 1959 to 1963, he transitioned to flying B-47 Bombers out of Lake Charles Air Force Base, La., as part of Strategic Air Command’s global deterrence mission. During this time he spent many months on alert, either at Lake Charles or at forward bases like Nouasseur Air Base in Morocco.

His final years in the Air Force were spent flying in an Air Weather Squadron conducting atmospheric sampling and radiation detection work in the Arctic region. He logged close to 6,000 flying hours before retiring in 1965, attaining the rank of Major.

After his retirement from the Air Force, he went back to school and received his law degree from Southern University in 1975. He was a practicing attorney in Alexandria, La., for decades where he enjoyed helping people in need.

Everyone who met Don knows that he lived life to the fullest and loved flying, fast cars, and visiting the local casino. He enjoyed telling stories and his quick wit and sense of humor made being around him an unforgettable experience.

Don is survived by a sister, Julia White of Colleyville, Texas; and 13 nieces and nephews: Jackie White Wall of Plano, Texas, Greg Sidak of McLean, Va., Warren Wilbeck of Hartington, Hollie White of Colleyville, Texas, Rosemary Averitt Rutherford of Kahului, Hawaii, Larry White of Dove Canyon, Calif., Stephana Mehl of Tustin, Calif., Doris Ann Averitt May of San Marcos, Texas, Julie Mehl of Napa, Calif., Cheryl Sidak Charette of Temecula, Calif., Julie Averitt Schneider of Canyon Lake, Texas, Kathy White Hadley of Colleyville, Carolyn Averitt of San Marcos; a cousin, Bonnie Sidak Dewell of Norfolk; and several great-nieces, -nephews and friends who will forever miss him and always remember him.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Hilda; three of his sisters, Annie Wilbeck, Wilma Mehl and Doris Averitt; and his four brothers, Julius, Joseph Jr. and baby brothers Frank and Leonard.

Tags

In other news

Christian Arduser

Christian Arduser

HARTINGTON — Services for Christian J. Arduser, 47, Belden, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Christian Arduser died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his residence.

Fauneil Weible

Fauneil Weible

WINSIDE — Services For Fauneil I. Weible, 96, of Winside will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Winside.

Delbert Christensen

Delbert Christensen

LINDSAY — Services for Delbert L. “Del” Christensen, 80, formerly of Newman Grove will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay with the Rev. Eric Olsen officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

Fauneil Weible

Fauneil Weible

WINSIDE — Services for Fauneil I. Weible, 96, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

Joseph Preister

Joseph Preister

HUMPHREY — Services for Joseph A. Preister, 36, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in Fairview Cemetery in Creston.

Jean Reiman

Jean Reiman

BUTTE — Services for Jean Reiman, 82, of Butte will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.

Kylan Dow

Kylan Dow

OAKDALE — Services for Kylan R. Dow, 10-day-old son of Thomas and Jennifer Dow of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Linda Benson

Linda Benson

PIERCE — Services for Linda K. Benson, 72, Pierce, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at United Church of Christ in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate with private burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa at a later date.

Alta Luttman

Alta Luttman

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Alta M. Luttman, 98, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara