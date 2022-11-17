HARTINGTON — Services for Donald D. Sextro, 59, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Donald Sextro died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his residence after a battle with cancer.
PIERCE — Services for Carol L. Jordan, 60, Pierce, formerly of Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.
WAYNE — Services for Gary L. Hansen, 65, Wakefield, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Gary Hansen died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
NIOBRARA — Services for Sheila Keeler, 74, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.
NORFOLK — Services for Jeffrey M. “Jeff” Frady, 49, Norfolk, were Wednesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen officiated. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery at Wausa.
NORFOLK — Services for Delores M. Stark, 80, Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
ATKINSON — Services for Joseph M. Schaaf, 72, Emmet, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be performed by the Atkinson American Legion Farley-Tushla Post 86.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark L. Klafter, 72, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private graveside services will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Adeline M. Anderson, 92, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Peace Church in rural Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Spring Branch Cemetery near Peace Church in rural Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Wallace “Ed” West, 83, Hoskins, will be at a later date. There will be a celebration of life planned for when the weather is warmer. Plans are for burial at sea.