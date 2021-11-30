MADISON — Services for Donald F. Schwarz, 88, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. Military rites will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard and American Legion Post 80 of Humphrey.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the time of the service at the church.
Donald Schwarz died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of funeral arrangements.
1933-2021
The funeral service will be livestreamed on the church website.
Donald was born April 5, 1933, on the family farm in Humphrey to Carl and Francis (Moehnert) Schwarz. He graduated from Humphrey High School, and from 1953 to 1955, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
On May 6, 1956, Donald was united in marriage to Elaine Weyen. She preceded him in death in 2010.
Donald was a devoted farmer and loved haying and running the combines. He was a member of the Humphrey Dairy Breeders in the 1970s and 1980s.
Donald was a longtime active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison, serving on the school board and as an elder until his stroke.
He is survived by his children, Duane (Denise) Schwarz and Kathy (Shane) Simonson, all of Humphrey; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; spouse; sister Melvagene Kasik; brother-in-law Gene Kasik; and nephew Bruce Kasik.
Memorial contributions may be designated to the church.
